Catholic Education Arizona awarded tuition scholarships to 4,100 Catholic School students in the Diocese of Phoenix in September, including 140 scholarships to students with disabilities and 18 students in the foster care system through the AZ Disabled/Displaced Corporate Tax Credit. Through AZ Individual and Corporate tax credits, thousands of students are able to attend Catholic schools who would not otherwise have the opportunity.

“Education scholarships for students in grades K–12 are truly life-changing and community-transforming,” said Nancy Padberg, MBA, president and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona. “We believe every family deserves the opportunity to choose the education that best fits their children’s needs.”

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, more than 161,000 scholarships have been awarded, providing families access to the 99-percent graduation rate, 96-percent matriculation rate to higher education, trade school or military service and thousands of hours of community services conducted annually in Catholic schools.

“Without this generous support, we would not have been able to afford a Catholic education for our daughter,” shared the Escobedo family, scholarship recipients.

“The scholarship has lifted this burden.”