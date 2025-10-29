NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Solemnity of Christ the King. Check out the question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection poses: Am I rejected by friends or family for my loyalty to Christ?

Friends and family members of those who profess faith in Christ are not always supportive. In fact, they may be quite hostile to the faith, a painful reality for those who seek to remain faithful to the Lord.

St. Magdalene Yi Yong-hui, one of the Korean martyrs, had a father who hated Catholicism. St. Magdalene’s mother and sisters practiced the faith in secret. Magdalene, who had vowed that she would never marry but remain a virgin, faked her own death, leaving behind torn and bloodied clothes. Although her father later relented in his objections, she was ultimately martyred for her Catholic faith.

We may not have to undergo such violent attacks, it’s not so uncommon to be mocked or scorned for our faith in God. In this, we are in good company, however. Jesus tells us, “If the world hates you, be aware that it hated me before it hated you (John 15:18).

Has someone maligned you for your faith in God? Rejoice and be glad!

