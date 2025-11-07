One Gilbert, Ariz., parish food bank has an urgent yet gentle request: more friends.

St. Anne Friends of the Needy has seen unprecedented growth and is looking for additional help within parish boundaries and beyond.

Longtime volunteer Michael Barriga, now under a trio of hats — food box preparer, food rescue driver, and steering committee member — has seen Friends of the Needy clients come through for about 15 years. “I think the people feel very comfortable coming here because of how we treat them. They don’t feel like they’re being judged,” Barriga said. Google reviews agree.

A woman’s post from two years ago said she was “houseless” and living in a tent with her husband. Volunteers loaded her up with food, Gatorade, hygiene items, and disinfectant wipes. “As we were driving away I was in tears… My husband and I are both grateful for the help and respect we received.”

Just one month ago, a woman wrote, “A good place to go if you need help with food for yourself and your family. Very nice people.”

Friends of the Needy is a parish-based food bank rooted in the 1980s as a grassroots response to the needs of individuals and families in the Gilbert community who faced hardship. The effort went from yard sales and raffles whose proceeds helped those in need, to a standalone food bank elevated to nonprofit in 2023. It now has the client base of a regional food bank and serves the greater East Valley.

Although the Gilbert poverty rate is low (5 percent), the town’s young demographics means food insecurity happens quickly when economic crisis hits. Youth count for some 86,000 of town residents and there are just 15 percent more than that ages 25-49 supporting them.

Food boxes are available to anyone in need who provides a government ID. They contain essential groceries packed inside of a large banana box. Food distribution is 9-11 a.m., Tuesday -Thursday and same time Saturday. Clients with young children can also receive supplemental diapers.

In his recent apostolic exhortation, Dilexi Te, Pope Leo XIV reminds us that “no Christian can regard the poor simply as a societal problem; they are part of our ‘family’” (104). World Day of the Poor, Nov. 16 this year, is meant to help Catholics reflect on how poverty is at the very heart of the Gospel.

Volunteers are encouraged to pray with the clients as the Holy Spirit allows. Compassion starts long before clients join the food distribution line–one that often stretches for two blocks. Lately, it has started in various neighborhood groups online. John Caballero, Friends of the Needy director, kept seeing posts throughout the southeast Valley from people wondering where to get help with food, even before the government’s food stamps delay.

The ongoing government shutdown meant that many Arizonans did not yet receive their usual monthly reload of supplemental money for food Nov. 1. At best, they might ultimately receive up to 50 percent of their usual amount.

“I felt called to respond to this need,” Caballero said. “You’re not alone. We’re here to support you.”

Caballero estimated 400 messages still awaiting his response at one point. Newer faces are definitely noticeable lately, but rising client data is a trend. The food bank had a 57 percent increase in clients served over just an eight-month span in 2023. Now it’s nearly double at 1,500-1,700 households per month.

Leaders know the need will increase even more. It always does heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas. They know current volunteers are already giving it their all and are careful not to overwork them.

Volunteer slots are suitable for young families, teens, adults, and retirees. Food bank leaders can also welcome small groups — eight to 15 — who want to serve together.

Pick a day and Friends of the Needy has short shifts available or room for friends willing to serve as a substitute. Volunteers are asked to come at 7:30 a.m. to stock shelves, prepare boxes, check-in/greet guests who line up early for the drive-thru distribution, and more.

“There are a lot of rewards from seeing the people getting the boxes,” Barriga said. Simply being able to give back to the immediate community is one.

The joy of giving of one’s time for love of God and neighbor is another, Caballero said. He noted that it has helped teens find a sense of purpose. One said it gave him discipline and a love of servitude.

Behind-the-scenes shifts are also available, especially on Sundays and other non-food distribution days. That’s when nine area grocers and even staff at some big box stores expect to see a Friends of the Needy driver drop by to pick up a load.

Food box contents are proportional to household size and contain bread/pastries, produce, and meat. Community donations from the parish round out each box. Clients whose budgets are stretched thin can receive a box one time per week. They are grateful for the friends they have at St. Anne and shocked at the amount of fresh food and proteins in the box. Perishable foods still have about a week of edible life in them.

Farmers pick up what isn’t suitable for clients to give to their livestock or add to their compost. The life cycle upholds the dignity of the families, Caballero said.

As of early November, the food bank’s SignUpGenius had two November dates and seven in December with no committed volunteers.

Find out more by visiting the St. Anne Friends of the Needy website.