The sisters of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (IBVM), also known as the Loreto Sisters, who have served at Ss. Simon and Jude school in Phoenix since 1954, merged with the Congregation of Jesus (CJ) on Tuesday (Nov. 4). While still being known as the Loreto Sisters, their title has changed to Congregation of Jesus, and the initials after their names will now be CJ instead of IBVM. The official celebration of this historic merger, combining two congregations with the same founder, took place at a Eucharistic celebration in Loyola, Spain.

“Mary Ward is considered the founder of both religious congregations, which have a shared charism,” said Sr. Ginger Downey, OLVM, director of the diocesan Office of Religious Life. “The merger strengthens their witness, as well as deepens and sustains their Ignatian spirituality, ensuring Mary Ward’s legacy of faith, justice and service continues to flourish throughout the world.”

The Loreto Sisters were invited by Fr. Paul Smith, pastor of Ss. Simon and Jude in the 1950s, to staff the parochial school. Five sisters left their homeland, Ireland, and came to Arizona, where the community has served ever since.

“What began as an act of trust in God’s providence became a blessing beyond measure for the parish and school community, as well as the Diocese of Phoenix,” continued Sr. Ginger. “The Loreto Sisters poured their hearts into the mission of Catholic education, shaping generations of students with the spirit and values of their foundress.

“We hold our Loreto Sisters in prayer as they continue to share their charism in the new configuration of their congregation.”