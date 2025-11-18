Applications have officially opened for the 2026 cohort of Engage Your Equal (EYE), a service immersion program that fosters global solidarity among young adults, cross-cultural dialogue and a deeper understanding of the universal Church. This marks the second consecutive year of the program.

Young adults, ages 18-39, will travel to Nairobi, Kenya for a two-week trip in June 2026, bringing back what they learn to a variety of ministries throughout the Diocese of Phoenix. The program has no direct costs.

For more information and to apply for the EYE 2026 cohort, click here. Applications close Dec. 15.

Watch below to hear the personal experiences of two young adults involved in the EYE program earlier this year: