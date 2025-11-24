This month the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Mission Advancement released the 2025 Impact Report, filled with the stories of individuals and families who have experienced the hope of Christ through the services of wide-reaching ministries, charities and organizations in the diocese.

From pregnancy centers and seminarian support to Newman Centers and meals for those experiencing hunger, the report delves into the statistics and vital impact of Diocese of Phoenix initiatives, including the Mental Health Ministry, the Charity and Development Appeal, Catholic School Support 365 and Priests for Our Future, among others.

“This Impact Report reflects the profound difference your generosity has made across our diocese. In this Jubilee Year of Hope, your support has ignited thousands of encounters with the living Christ,” said Debbie DiCarlo, executive director of the Office of Mission Advancement.

“You have helped create safe spaces for those who suffer. You have supported children and families desiring Catholic education. You have nourished vocations and accompanied the elderly. You have lifted up families in crisis,” she added.

“Behind every ministry is a person filled with dignity. You have renewed their hope.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE 2025 IMPACT REPORT – ENGLISH

CLICK HERE TO READ THE 2025 IMPACT REPORT – SPANISH