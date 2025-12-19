Msgr. Peter Dai Bui to become 2nd auxiliary bishop in diocesan history

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Monsignor Peter Dai Bui, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix for over 18 years, as the second auxiliary bishop in the 56-year history of the diocese today (Dec. 19.) Upon ordination, Msgr. Bui will assist Bishop John Dolan in his new assignment while continuing his role as vicar for clergy. The move comes to support one of the fastest growing Catholic dioceses in the United States with a population of over 2 million Catholics.

Bishop-elect Bui will join Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares, who was ordained as the first auxiliary for the Diocese of Phoenix on July 19, 2010. Appointed by a Pope, an auxiliary bishop assists the bishop, and a diocese can have more than one.

“I am deeply grateful to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for the appointment of Monsignor Peter Dai Bui as Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix,” said Bishop John Dolan, who was installed as the fifth bishop in the Diocese of Phoenix in August 2022. “As one of the largest and most rapidly growing dioceses in the nation, Phoenix faces increasing pastoral and administrative complexity, and Bishop-elect Bui’s experience in governance, his deep care for priests, and his commitment to accompaniment will be invaluable.”

Ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 24, 2003, Bishop-elect Bui brings a diverse background to the diocese, including serving six years at the Vatican (2011-2016). While in Rome, Bishop-elect Bui was an official of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum, which leads charitable, humanitarian and disaster-relief efforts for the Church. It was in this role that he received the title of “Monsignor” in 2014 from Pope Francis.

“When Cardinal Pierre called with the news, I was honestly in shock—I even forgot he couldn’t see me nodding through the phone! But beneath that shock is profound gratitude to God and a deep desire to serve His people. I just want to be a good priest, now called to serve in a new way,” said Bishop-elect Bui, who will turn 56 in January. “I am profoundly grateful for this appointment and for the trust Pope Leo XIV has placed in me. My greatest desire is to collaborate closely with Bishop John Dolan, supporting his ministry so that together we can better serve all the faithful of this diocese. I depend on God’s grace and the prayers of His people.”

Bishop-elect Bui has served in various parish roles in the Diocese of Phoenix, including at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Queen Creek (2007-2008), Christ the King Parish in Mesa (2008-2010), Resurrection Parish in Tempe (2010-2011) and Holy Spirit Parish in Tempe (2017-2022). He was appointed Vicar for Clergy for the diocese in July of 2022, a role he will continue as an auxiliary bishop.

Prior to joining the Diocese of Phoenix in 2007, Bishop-elect Bui was a missionary priest with the Legionaries of Christ, serving in places like Venezuela and Colombia, organizing mission trips to the Amazon jungle.

“I look forward to his collaboration with Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares and Fr. John Muir, our Vicar General, helping ensure that our leadership remains close to the people it serves and responsive to the mission of the Church in our diverse and expanding community,” added Bishop Dolan.

Fluent in Spanish, German, Italian, English and Vietnamese, Bishop-elect Bui studied philosophy and theology at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome. Born in Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, he fled religious and political oppression in his native country as a four-year-old in 1977, with his parents and nine siblings aboard his dad’s 30-foot fishing boat. His family settled in New Orleans, where his mother and several siblings still reside.