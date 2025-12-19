Diocesan Pastoral Center (DPC) staff had a special surprise when Bishop John Dolan announced the appointment of Bishop-elect Peter Dai Bui by Pope Leo XIV at their annual Advent retreat today (Dec. 19) at Mount Claret Retreat Center in Phoenix. Vicar for Clergy at the DPC since 2022, the bishop-elect received a standing ovation from his fellow staff members including laypeople, priests and religious.

Bishop Dolan presented Bishop-elect Bui with his pectoral cross and Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares presented him with his fuchsia zucchetto — two unique symbols that represent the office and authority of Catholic bishops. During his upcoming installation Mass, the bishop-elect will also receive his miter, crozier and ring.

Remarks in English, Spanish and Vietnamese were given by the bishop-elect who expressed his deep gratitude and humility to receive the call to the office of bishop. He also shared his desire to serve the people of God, acknowledged the influence of his late-father, mother and 11 siblings and he also asked for prayers as he steps into this new role.

It was also announced that Bishop Dolan will pray the prayers of consecration during Bishop-elect Bui’s Installation Mass along with Auxiliary Bishop Nevares and Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted.

This historic moment will feature four bishops of the Diocese of Phoenix serving in their unique capacities at the same time.

More information on Bishop-elect Bui’s Installation Mass will be available at catholicsun.org.