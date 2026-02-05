AllThrive 365, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and their caregivers age safely, independently and with peace of mind, received a $100,000 grant award from The Wellik Foundation to expand and sustain essential food, transportation and basic-needs services for Wickenburg, Ariz., residents.

Operating out of the George & Vi Wellik Senior Center in Wickenburg as one of their locations of service, AllThrive 365 has long served as a critical lifeline in the rural area for older adults and low‑income households seeking connection, nutrition and stability. This grant strengthens their legacy of support, ensuring that vital, year‑round services remain accessible to every resident who needs them.

The needs in Wickenburg have grown dramatically in recent years. Rising living costs have stretched families thin, and more aging adults are walking through the doors of the Senior Center seeking help with food, transportation or simply a place where they feel seen and supported. AllThrive 365 has refused to turn anyone away. The Wellik Foundation’s investment ensures the continuation of core services without interruption.

“Vi Wellik believed in caring for the people who made Wickenburg unique and a wonderful town in which to live,” said The Wellik Foundation Board of Directors. “By supporting AllThrive 365’s long-standing work providing food, transportation and essential services, The Wellik Foundation continues her vision of strengthening community and helping Wickenburg residents live with dignity and independence.”

Support from The Wellik Foundation comes at a pivotal moment. Last year alone, AllThrive 365 programming distributed more than 400,000 pounds of food, served over 15,000 hot meals to older adults and delivered an additional 11,000 meals to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities — many of whom live alone and see program staff as their most consistent point of human contact.

Mobility is just as critical. With no public transit option available in Wickenburg, the program’s Freedom Express provides more than 25,000 miles of transportation each year, helping 400 older adults reach grocery stores, pharmacies, medical appointments and other essential destinations. For many, these rides are a lifeline — removing barriers that would otherwise lead to missed care, increased isolation or declining health.

“We are deeply honored to continue this decades-long partnership with the Wellik Foundation,” said AllThrive 365 president & CEO Tami Bohannon. “As more Wickenburg residents face rising costs and instability, this support ensures that no one is turned away — whether they need a hot meal, a safe ride or help keeping the lights on.

“Vi Wellik’s legacy lives on in every aging adult who finds connection through our programs.”

With the Wellik Foundation’s support, AllThrive 365 will continue to meet rising demand while honoring Vi Wellik’s vision: a Wickenburg where every resident has the resources they need to live with dignity, independence and hope.

For over 50 years, AllThrive 365, formally known as Foundation for Senior Living, has helped Arizonans thrive through health, housing and connection programs at multiple locations throughout the Valley, providing the support and resources needed to embrace life at every stage — 365 days a year.