NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we mark the First Sunday of Lent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Commentary asks us is: In what way am I letting go of the things of this world and freely choosing God?

During Lent, we draw closer to God through prayer, fasting and almsgiving. In order to truly enter into this Lenten spirit, we need to make room. Maybe it’s spending less time on social media or watching television, not just for the sake of giving those things up (they do tend to be time-suckers) but to allow space for getting closer to God.

In other words, don’t just stop scrolling — read a chapter of one of the Gospels each day. Visit the adoration chapel. Attend a weekday Mass. Visit the sick. Call someone who is lonely and listen to him or her.

In this way, we are leaving behind the mindlessness of self-absorption and turning to the King of kings and Lord of lords. We are sharing the love of God with our brothers and sisters.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION