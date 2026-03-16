NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we mark the Fifth Sunday of Lent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Commentary asks us is: How do I express my belief that Jesus is the resurrection and the life?

The amazing story of the raising of Lazarus comes to us as we edge closer to Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week, the most solemn time of the liturgical year.

Picture yourself in the scene from this Sunday’s Gospel: Martha and Mary are utterly heartbroken by the loss of their brother Lazarus, and many friends have come to comfort them in their sorrow. When Martha sees Jesus, she expresses her deep faith that Jesus has the power over life and death. She trusts that He is sovereign over all things, even death.

And Jesus does not disappoint.

How about us? Do we have that kind of trust in God’s power to heal, to restore, to save? Have we experienced His resurrection power in our lives? Ask God today to give you a greater awareness of His providence and unending love.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION