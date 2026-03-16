NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we mark Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Commentary asks us is: How has my Lenten season given me hope?

Easter is just on the horizon and all around us, the signs of spring are evident, particularly in the desert. It calls to mind the words of Isaiah that “the desert and the parched land will rejoice on that day (Isaiah 35:1) when after a long period of desolation and suffering, the earth bursts forth in bloom. Jesus’ death on the cross demonstrates His authority and power over sin and death. His resurrection from the dead gives us hope. He came to rescue us sinners and even in the midst of our sins, He died for us. Think about that for a moment: The King of the universe came to save us, not because we deserved it, but because His mercy is just that deep.

Lent that is well observed leaves us feeling hopeful that in spite of our failures, God loves us. “A broken and humbled heart, O God, You will not scorn (Ps. 51:17).” Our hope is in Him.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION