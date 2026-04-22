NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate Ascension Sunday. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Recalling the richness of the Church’s history, what does it mean to you that Jesus will be with us, always, until the end of the ages?

Our Church is 2,000 years old and thus has quite a history marked by millions of faithful. We’ve had glorious moments, amazing saints, incredible achievements…and also persecutions, scandals and failures. Through all of it, Christ has never abandoned the Church He established. Again and again He calls us to reform our lives and follow Him, to rest in Him and surrender to Him.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION