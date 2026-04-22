NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fifth Sunday of Easter. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: What causes your heart to be troubled?

This week we hear from the Gospel of John where the setting is the Last Supper. Jesus tells His disciples — and each of us— words we should keep in mind when things get difficult: “Do not let your hearts be troubled.”

Our Lord knew that tough times were coming but He promised to be with His followers until the end of time. He predicted the persecution and suffering that was going to happen but said we wouldn’t face these things alone.

Our God awaits us in the stillness of eucharistic adoration, in the grace of the sacraments and in the love of our fellow Catholics who walk with us through the dark valleys of this life. If we seek Him with our whole heart, He will console us and lift us up.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION