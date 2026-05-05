Bourgade Catholic High School in Phoenix broke ground on a 12,000-square-foot facility on Tuesday (May 5), expanding its uniquely Catholic Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. Bourgade is the only Catholic high school in the Diocese of Phoenix offering students targeted career skills in CTE programs with a Catholic worldview. Construction technologies will be the fourth CTE program at Bourgade since the school began offering career and technical programs to its students during the 2023-24 academic year.

Other CTE programs offered to students include Introduction to Healthcare Professions & CNA, Business Management and Digital Communications.

Bishop John Dolan attended and blessed the site where the building will stand prior to joining Bourgade leadership and representatives from Shea Homes Family Foundation — whose partnership made the build possible — in the ceremonial lifting of the first shovelful of dirt.

The construction technologies building will feature classrooms, a workshop and a work yard where students will learn masonry work, interior and exterior wall framing, maintaining a safe work environment, tool safety, assembling plumbing and installing electrical components and other construction skills.

Construction on the building is expected to be completed by summer 2027, and the first students will begin training in the program in the 2027-28 school year.