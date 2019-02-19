Scores of individuals, some in wheelchairs, using walkers or assisted by the Order of Malta’s Knights and Dames, made their way forward to receive the sacrament of Anointing of the Sick at the annual World Day of the Sick Healing Mass Feb. 9 at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral.

The Mass, which has been organized by the Order of Malta for a decade, coincided with the Catholic Church’s annual day to recognize and pray for the ill and their caregivers.

“We were able to provide preferential treatment to the sick. They were able to receive Holy Eucharist and the sacrament of the sick. That makes it a glorious day not just for them but all of us,” said Tim Jeffries, the order’s Phoenix president.

Marisela Penaloza, a parishioner of St. Clare of Assisi in Surprise, brought her 10-year-old daughter, Mhia. A cancer patient, Mhia was scheduled Feb. 13 to have a large tumor removed from one of her legs and have her knee replaced. She also has been receiving chemotherapy to address spread of the cancer to her lungs.

“Thankfully, the chemo has reduced those. (But) It’s been a very rough time,” said Marisela, tearing up. “She needs all the strength and faith she can have.”

Not all prayers result in immediate or eventual physical healing, noted celebrant Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares. But suffering can draw one closer to God and be a witness to those around them.

“Sometimes, God does not heal us physically but gives us the grace to bear the suffering. Suffering has meaning. When we unite ourselves to Christ and His suffering, we become victims with Jesus for the salvation of the world. Our suffering brings much grace to ourselves, families, friends and the world.”

As many members of one body, he said, someone is always suffering to one degree or another.

“But our spirit is effervescent. It is renewed each and every day as we put our gaze not on what is transitory — because what is transitory is passing. But we place our hope and trust in that which is eternal,” the bishop said.

