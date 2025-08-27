As the world mourns the mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Domonic Salce, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Phoenix, offers comfort along with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Pope Leo XIV.

“First and foremost, let us lift up in prayer the victims and their families. In moments like this, our hearts ache alongside theirs, and we entrust them to the loving care of Christ, our Good Shepherd. Let us also stand united in prayer and solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis, in particular the students and families of the Annunciation school community. May Christ, who is our peace, bring comfort to all who are suffering, and may He strengthen us in our shared mission of providing safe, faith-filled environments for our children. May the Lord bless and protect us always.” Domonic Salce, superintendent of Catholic Schools, Catholic Diocese of Phoenix

Pope Leo XIV has expressed his profound sorrow upon learning of the loss of life and injuries following the shooting that took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In a telegram sent to Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis, the Pope, expressed “his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child.”

The telegram, sent in the name of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, continues, “while commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones. At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater twin cities metropolitan area his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus.”

“As a Church, we are following the tragic news from Annunciation School in Minneapolis with heartbreaking sadness. Whenever one part of the Body of Christ is wounded, we feel the pain as if it were our very own children. Let us all beg the Lord for the protection and healing of the entire Annunciation family.” Archbishop William E. Lori, vice-president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (Washington, D.C.)