A Mass of thanksgiving was celebrated Sunday (Oct. 26) in honor of the 25th anniversary of St. John Paul II Polish Catholic School at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Phoenix. The Polish parish, which was founded in 1995 and celebrates Masses in Polish, teaches young children the Polish language, culture, history and geography as well as Polish patriotic and Catholic traditions at the St. John Paul II school on Saturdays. The school is named after the late pontiff, who was a native of Wadowice, Poland.

Bishop John Dolan presided over the Mass. Afterward, the community had a meal, where the school children, graduates and teachers prepared a special program.

To learn more about Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish and other diverse community parishes within the Diocese of Phoenix, check out the recent episode of A Seat at the Table entitled “Cultural Diversity,” which can be found here.

