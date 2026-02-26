While the fruits of the Diocese of Phoenix’s annual Charity and Development Appeal (CDA) can be seen in myriad ways, one recipient’s labors reflect its 2026 theme literally.

An electrician who jumpstarted his career through a CDA-supported ministry, Michael Tighe has been lighting up buildings across the city after St. Joseph the Worker helped him navigate barriers entering the job market.

As it’s commonly known following a 2025 rebrand, The Worker is among over 70 ministries supported by the CDA, which was established in 1970. This year’s campaign was launched by Bishop John Dolan Feb. 7, with the theme, “Faith Lights the Way.”

Empowering the jobless to find life-sustaining employment, The Worker provides services at its Phoenix headquarters including job search and resume prep, employer referrals, proper work attire, life skills and financial workshops. Its Workforce Housing program offers 90-day transitional housing for those already with a job.

Over seven years ago, having left college and his dream of entering a trade, Tighe found himself mired in low-paying jobs and struggling with alcohol use. He entered rehabilitation, where he met Daren Strunk, now The Worker’s chief operating officer.

“He (Daren) was seeking people looking for work. When he said that he partnered with a bunch of trade programs, I got really excited,” Tighe recalled.

The Worker connected Tighe with a private company, where he was hired as an apprentice. The Worker personnel bought him work boots and power tools and checked in with him regularly with support and encouragement.

Tighe soon found he loved electrical work.

After finishing his apprenticeship and earning his electrician’s license, Tighe launched his own business, began building a customer base and now plans to add his first employee.

“It’s been exciting,” he beamed.

“I was in a fragile place. Having someone to guide me [helped]. The Worker [made] it easy. They didn’t make me fill out a bunch of paperwork. They just said, basically, ‘Oh, you need a job; you need help; here it is.’”

In addition to his commercial labor, Tighe has added volunteering on The Worker projects.

Tighe volunteered at Mom’s House, a home for women newly released from prison seeking to re-enter society. He also is contributing to a similar men’s facility planned in the East Valley.

His experience reflects a broader success story, according to The Worker CEO Carrie Masters.

“Michael is just one tiny example of the tremendous work we do here,” Masters said.

Founded by a pair of Catholic priests in 1988 to help homeless individuals seeking jobs, The Worker has guided over 40,000 people toward self-sufficiency by connecting them to employment at a self-sustaining wage.

“We have evolved into a place for all, serving everyone, regardless of background,” Masters said.

“We are a nonprofit solely supported by the community through donations, foundations and grants. The Diocese of Phoenix and the CDA have been a huge supporter of ours for many years. The support from the diocese has been tremendous.”

Masters’ own experience has helped fuel The Worker’s vision.

Homeless as a child with a father who served more than 10 years in prison and a mother who left the family when she was 14, Masters has tried to ensure the ministry lifts clients to the point they can pull themselves along, very much like Tighe.

“They’re doing all the work. We’re really just the cheerleader on the sidelines, instilling hope and confidence, connecting them to opportunities,” she said.

“I’ve been sober three years,” added Tighe. “God’s been a huge part of that. I try to start my day, asking God, ‘How can I serve others as an electrician?’

“I also have learned to value myself. I don’t think I cared very much about that,” he said.

To make a gift to the CDA, visit www.give.dphx.org