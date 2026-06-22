Auxiliary Bishop Peter Dai Bui celebrated the Kino Catechetical Institute graduation Mass for 32 individuals from the Diocese of Phoenix on Tuesday (June 16) at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix.

Originally founded by the Carmelites in 1972 and restructured by Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted in 2011, Kino provides a key component of faith formation in the Diocese of Phoenix. With an emphasis on catechetics, a term that refers to passing on the teachings received from Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago, students come to understand what Catholics believe and why they believe it.

In both Kino’s flagship two-year formation program — which the graduates completed — and the simplified 10-day basic formation, students of all ages, backgrounds and stages of life study Sacred Scripture, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and additional precepts of the faith under the guidance of seasoned faculty. Kino also provides catechetical certification and recertification, as well as initial diaconate formation. The program is available in both English and Spanish.

Tuesday’s graduating class included laity from 26 parishes throughout the nearly 44,000-square-mile diocese, with some students from as far as St. Mary’s in Kingman, Ariz., Sacred Heart in Prescott, Ariz., and St. John Vianney in Sedona, Ariz.

“It was a wonderful experience, a true calling from our Lord Jesus Christ,” said Juan Rodriguez, a distance learner from Sedona in the Spanish program. “I leave with a full heart and the strength of the Holy Spirit to continue discerning the diaconate.

“I am grateful to God and to all the people who helped us.”

For more information, visit kinoinstitute.org