The Catholic Sun

New shrine brings image of Christ child to Mount Claret
It was fittingly dedicated on the feast of the Epiphany, Bishop Olmsted said. There was something the Magi found valuable in their quiet encounter with a young Jesus.
Pavilion dedication preserves past, paves way for OLPH centennial
Students at Our Lady of Perpetual Help witnessed the intersection of past, present and future on their first day back in 2017.
Sharing the joy and hope of the season
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.
New Safe Environment director brings gifts, experience
Since she took over the role of director of Safe Environment Training for the Diocese of Phoenix last month, Dr. Kathy Cisar has been moved by the support provided to survivors and the educational resources available, and she’s ready to do her part to make sure people have the tools necessary to keep children and vulnerable adults safe.
Evento anual honra a la Patrona Diocesana
Cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se apareció al San Juan Diego en 1531, hizo un puente entre dos culturas. Ahora, casi 500 años más tarde, continúa lo mismo como la patrona de la Diócesis de Phoenix.
La indisolubilidad del matrimonio: El gozo de amar como Dios ama
El matrimonio de 73 años de mi padre y mi madre volvió al punto de partida hace varias semanas cuando mi mamá y el resto de nuestra familia guiamos con amor a mi padre al objetivo de su matrimonio desde el principio: un encuentro misericordioso con nuestro Padre celestial cuando se termina esta vida terrena. La pequeña iglesia donde celebramos la Santa Misa del funeral estaba llena a rebosar con las personas que habían sido tocadas por la verdad, la bondad y la belleza de la unión profundamente amorosa y fructífera, aunque no perfecta, de mis padres.
Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...
To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.
NBC series ‘This Is Us’ proves to be refreshingly pro-life, pro-family
"This Is Us" is strictly for adults however.