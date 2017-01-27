The Catholic Sun

DON'T MISS
Sanctity of Life Sunday: Bishop urges speaking out for the unborn
Although St. John Paul II’s encyclical, “The Gospel of Life,” says post-abortive women may be the “most eloquent defenders of everyone’s right to life." Everyone else should follow suit, Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted said.
Parish patron’s ascension depicted in new mural at St. Steven
SUN LAKES — A church in the far-east corner of the Phoenix Diocese has undergone extensive renovation and part of the reworking includes a 22-foot ceiling mural depicting the parish patron, St. Steven.
Sharing the joy and hope of the season
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.
Sr. Anna Priester, BVM (1942-2016)
Sr. Anna Priester, BVM, passed away Dec. 17, 2016, in Lancaster, California. She was 74.
Emoción crece mientras nueva escuela católica se prepara para su inauguración
La primera preparatoria católica para servir al creciente número de estudiantes católicos y familias en oeste lejano del valle está a punto de marcar un hito importante.
Acoge la Iglesia con amor a los homosexuales
La Iglesia Católica Romana no rechaza ni condena, sino que acepta y acoge con amor y misericordia a quienes sienten atracción por las personas del mismo sexo.
Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...
To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.
Life of recently declared U.S.-born martyr chronicled in book
It’s about German migrants braving the new world and the unknown, building families, communities, and Church, and leaving a legacy to inspire us all.