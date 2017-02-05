The Catholic Sun

Trending Now
Catholic schools host National Signing Day
College representatives visit high schools nationwide Feb. 1 so athletes can sign their collegiate letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Community rejoices in seeing dirt fly at St. John Paul II...
Families and community leaders were among those gathered on a windswept dirt lot Jan. 27 to witness the groundbreaking for the newest Catholic high school in the Diocese of Phoenix.
Sharing the joy and hope of the season
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.
University of Mary students lead March for Life Rally in Washington...
Connect with pro-life social media streams and around 600 University of Mary students, administrators and friends who are at and leading the 44th Annual March for Life Jan. 27 in Washington D.C.
Emoción crece mientras nueva escuela católica se prepara para su inauguración
La primera preparatoria católica para servir al creciente número de estudiantes católicos y familias en oeste lejano del valle está a punto de marcar un hito importante.
Acoge la Iglesia con amor a los homosexuales
La Iglesia Católica Romana no rechaza ni condena, sino que acepta y acoge con amor y misericordia a quienes sienten atracción por las personas del mismo sexo.
New Safe Environment director brings gifts, experience
Since she took over the role of director of Safe Environment Training for the Diocese of Phoenix last month, Dr. Kathy Cisar has been moved by the support provided to survivors and the educational resources available, and she’s ready to do her part to make sure people have the tools necessary to keep children and vulnerable adults safe.
Life of recently declared U.S.-born martyr chronicled in book
It’s about German migrants braving the new world and the unknown, building families, communities, and Church, and leaving a legacy to inspire us all.