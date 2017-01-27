Learn more about Americare

DON'T MISS

LOCAL NEWS

Sanctity of Life Sunday: Bishop urges speaking out for the unborn

The Catholic Sun -
0
Although St. John Paul II’s encyclical, “The Gospel of Life,” says post-abortive women may be the “most eloquent defenders of everyone’s right to life." Everyone else should follow suit, Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted said.
FEATURED

Parish patron’s ascension depicted in new mural at St. Steven

Joyce Coronel -
0
SUN LAKES — A church in the far-east corner of the Phoenix Diocese has undergone extensive renovation and part of the reworking includes a 22-foot ceiling mural depicting the parish patron, St. Steven.

Pro-lifers carve space for themselves at Women’s March

Steve Zabilski: 20 years of serving ‘the common man’ at St....

Excitement builds as new Catholic high school prepares to break ground

MLK Mass homilist: King’s faith models universal call to make world...

PARTNERS

PARTNERS

Sharing the joy and hope of the season

The Catholic Sun -
0
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
PARTNERS

Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross

The Catholic Sun -
0
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.

Sharing my Faith

Encountering and studying the faith as a pilgrim

The Comfort of Faith

A Ministry of Faith

LOCAL NEWS

VIEWS

VIDEO

LA COMUNIDAD

LA COMUNIDAD

Emoción crece mientras nueva escuela católica se prepara para su inauguración

Ambria Hammel -
0
La primera preparatoria católica para servir al creciente número de estudiantes católicos y familias en oeste lejano del valle está a punto de marcar un hito importante.
LA COMUNIDAD

Acoge la Iglesia con amor a los homosexuales

Leo Hernández -
0
La Iglesia Católica Romana no rechaza ni condena, sino que acepta y acoge con amor y misericordia a quienes sienten atracción por las personas del mismo sexo.

Obispos mencionan normas, patrimonio en mensaje de semana de migración

El niño refugiado, Jesús

Evento anual honra a la Patrona Diocesana

La indisolubilidad del matrimonio: El gozo de amar como Dios ama

STAY CONNECTED

4,047FansLike
1,116FollowersFollow
78FollowersFollow
17,858FollowersFollow
4,807SubscribersSubscribe

PEOPLE

FEATURED

Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...

Joyce Coronel -
0
To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.

Forgiving injuries: Bryson Hall lives message of forgiveness, reconciliation

Fr. Doug Lorig, convert dedicated to mercy, retires Nov. 20

Men in the Breach: Sammy Bryant counsels through a Catholic lens

Bury the dead/Pray for the living and the dead: Barb Nabours...

POPULAR VIDEOS

MORE STORIES

FILMS AND BOOKS

BOOKS

Life of recently declared U.S.-born martyr chronicled in book

Robert Curtis -
0
It’s about German migrants braving the new world and the unknown, building families, communities, and Church, and leaving a legacy to inspire us all.

NBC series ‘This Is Us’ proves to be refreshingly pro-life, pro-family

BOOKS: Late exorcist discusses the reality of the devil in new...

‘Sun’ correspondent publishes new novel on Middle East persecution

REVIEW: ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

Follow us on Instagram @phoenixdiocese

© The Catholics Sun / Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix