The Catholic Sun

New shrine brings image of Christ child to Mount Claret

It was fittingly dedicated on the feast of the Epiphany, Bishop Olmsted said. There was something the Magi found valuable in their quiet encounter with a young Jesus.
Pavilion dedication preserves past, paves way for OLPH centennial

Students at Our Lady of Perpetual Help witnessed the intersection of past, present and future on their first day back in 2017.

Bishops mention immigration policy, heritage in National Migration Week statement

Ohio Diocese opens sainthood cause for woman known for healing gifts

Pope to bishops: Defend children from abuse, protect their dignity, joy

Federal judge blocks HHS transgender regulation

Sharing the joy and hope of the season

With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross

When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.

Sharing my Faith

Encountering and studying the faith as a pilgrim

The Comfort of Faith

A Ministry of Faith

New Safe Environment director brings gifts, experience

Since she took over the role of director of Safe Environment Training for the Diocese of Phoenix last month, Dr. Kathy Cisar has been moved by the support provided to survivors and the educational resources available, and she’s ready to do her part to make sure people have the tools necessary to keep children and vulnerable adults safe.

Plumbing company supports FSL clients

Eighth-graders with hearts rooted in service vie for scholarship awards

Pre-New Year’s conference calls young men to step ‘Into the Breach’

Following ‘Plan of God’ brings sisters from Peru to Arizona

Evento anual honra a la Patrona Diocesana

Cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se apareció al San Juan Diego en 1531, hizo un puente entre dos culturas. Ahora, casi 500 años más tarde, continúa lo mismo como la patrona de la Diócesis de Phoenix.
La indisolubilidad del matrimonio: El gozo de amar como Dios ama

El matrimonio de 73 años de mi padre y mi madre volvió al punto de partida hace varias semanas cuando mi mamá y el resto de nuestra familia guiamos con amor a mi padre al objetivo de su matrimonio desde el principio: un encuentro misericordioso con nuestro Padre celestial cuando se termina esta vida terrena. La pequeña iglesia donde celebramos la Santa Misa del funeral estaba llena a rebosar con las personas que habían sido tocadas por la verdad, la bondad y la belleza de la unión profundamente amorosa y fructífera, aunque no perfecta, de mis padres.

Ordenan a cinco diáconos permanentes para la Diócesis de Phoenix

Segunda Gala Concierto Católico será estelarizada por famosos cantautores y grupos

Segundo Congreso Binacional desarrollará líderes del movimiento pro-vida

Para vocaciones uno tiene que salir, llamar, dice el papa

Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...

To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.

Forgiving injuries: Bryson Hall lives message of forgiveness, reconciliation

Fr. Doug Lorig, convert dedicated to mercy, retires Nov. 20

Men in the Breach: Sammy Bryant counsels through a Catholic lens

Bury the dead/Pray for the living and the dead: Barb Nabours...

