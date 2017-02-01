The Catholic Sun

Trending Now
Brophy College Preparatory announces its new president
After an 8-month, nationwide search, the Brophy College Preparatory Board of Trustees has named Adria Renke as its 11th President since the founding of Brophy in 1928.
Priesthood — Full of Surprises [VIDEO]
Fathers John — Fr. John Muir and Fr. John Parks — who both grew up in the Diocese of Phoenix, discuss the daily surprises found within their vocations over a mock breakfast.
PARTNERS
Sharing the joy and hope of the season
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.
LOCAL NEWS
Steve Zabilski: 20 years of serving ‘the common man’ at St....
“I don’t ever want to forget this organization is built by ordinary people,” said Steve Zabilski, who as of Jan. 6, marked 20 years as executive director of Phoenix’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
VIEWS
VIDEO
LA COMUNIDAD
Emoción crece mientras nueva escuela católica se prepara para su inauguración
La primera preparatoria católica para servir al creciente número de estudiantes católicos y familias en oeste lejano del valle está a punto de marcar un hito importante.
Acoge la Iglesia con amor a los homosexuales
La Iglesia Católica Romana no rechaza ni condena, sino que acepta y acoge con amor y misericordia a quienes sienten atracción por las personas del mismo sexo.
PEOPLE
New Safe Environment director brings gifts, experience
Since she took over the role of director of Safe Environment Training for the Diocese of Phoenix last month, Dr. Kathy Cisar has been moved by the support provided to survivors and the educational resources available, and she’s ready to do her part to make sure people have the tools necessary to keep children and vulnerable adults safe.
MORE STORIES
FILMS AND BOOKS
Life of recently declared U.S.-born martyr chronicled in book
It’s about German migrants braving the new world and the unknown, building families, communities, and Church, and leaving a legacy to inspire us all.