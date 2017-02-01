Learn more about Americare

LOCAL NEWS

Brophy College Preparatory announces its new president

The Catholic Sun -
0
After an 8-month, nationwide search, the Brophy College Preparatory Board of Trustees has named Adria Renke as its 11th President since the founding of Brophy in 1928.
video
NEWS

Priesthood — Full of Surprises [VIDEO]

The Catholic Sun -
0
Fathers John — Fr. John Muir and Fr. John Parks — who both grew up in the Diocese of Phoenix, discuss the daily surprises found within their vocations over a mock breakfast.

Sanctity of Life Sunday: Bishop urges speaking out for the unborn

University of Mary students lead March for Life Rally in Washington...

Catholic Schools Week returns Jan. 29

Parish patron’s ascension depicted in new mural at St. Steven

Sharing the joy and hope of the season

The Catholic Sun -
0
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross

The Catholic Sun -
0
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.

Sharing my Faith

Encountering and studying the faith as a pilgrim

The Comfort of Faith

A Ministry of Faith

LOCAL NEWS

FEATURED

Steve Zabilski: 20 years of serving ‘the common man’ at St....

Ambria Hammel -
0
“I don’t ever want to forget this organization is built by ordinary people,” said Steve Zabilski, who as of Jan. 6, marked 20 years as executive director of Phoenix’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Conference: Aim for truth with love to help those with same-sex...

MLK Mass homilist: King’s faith models universal call to make world...

Sr. Anna Priester, BVM (1942-2016)

St. John Vianney breaks ground for sorely needed expansion to meet...

VIEWS

VIDEO

Emoción crece mientras nueva escuela católica se prepara para su inauguración

Ambria Hammel -
0
La primera preparatoria católica para servir al creciente número de estudiantes católicos y familias en oeste lejano del valle está a punto de marcar un hito importante.
Acoge la Iglesia con amor a los homosexuales

Leo Hernández -
0
La Iglesia Católica Romana no rechaza ni condena, sino que acepta y acoge con amor y misericordia a quienes sienten atracción por las personas del mismo sexo.

Obispos mencionan normas, patrimonio en mensaje de semana de migración

El niño refugiado, Jesús

Evento anual honra a la Patrona Diocesana

La indisolubilidad del matrimonio: El gozo de amar como Dios ama

PEOPLE

LOCAL NEWS

New Safe Environment director brings gifts, experience

Tony Gutiérrez -
0
Since she took over the role of director of Safe Environment Training for the Diocese of Phoenix last month, Dr. Kathy Cisar has been moved by the support provided to survivors and the educational resources available, and she’s ready to do her part to make sure people have the tools necessary to keep children and vulnerable adults safe.

Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...

Forgiving injuries: Bryson Hall lives message of forgiveness, reconciliation

Fr. Doug Lorig, convert dedicated to mercy, retires Nov. 20

Men in the Breach: Sammy Bryant counsels through a Catholic lens

FILMS AND BOOKS

BOOKS

Life of recently declared U.S.-born martyr chronicled in book

Robert Curtis -
0
It’s about German migrants braving the new world and the unknown, building families, communities, and Church, and leaving a legacy to inspire us all.

NBC series ‘This Is Us’ proves to be refreshingly pro-life, pro-family

BOOKS: Late exorcist discusses the reality of the devil in new...

‘Sun’ correspondent publishes new novel on Middle East persecution

REVIEW: ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

