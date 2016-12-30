Learn more about Americare

DON'T MISS

LOCAL NEWS

New Safe Environment director brings gifts, experience

Tony Gutiérrez -
0
Since she took over the role of director of Safe Environment Training for the Diocese of Phoenix last month, Dr. Kathy Cisar has been moved by the support provided to survivors and the educational resources available, and she’s ready to do her part to make sure people have the tools necessary to keep children and vulnerable adults safe.
LOCAL NEWS

Plumbing company supports FSL clients

The Catholic Sun -
0
A $10,000-per-month grant through September will help address repair and home improvement projects for limited income senior citizens.

Card ministry allows inmates to share Christmas joy

Eighth-graders with hearts rooted in service vie for scholarship awards

video

Political divides now seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ vs. ‘Happy Holidays’

‘Who is waiting for you?’ Filipino Catholics celebrate Simbang Gabi

PARTNERS

PARTNERS

Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross

The Catholic Sun -
0
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.
PARTNERS

Sharing my Faith

The Catholic Sun -
0
When I was in college, I met a young Catholic woman. Going to Mass became a way to spend another hour with her, so I gladly went. After a few Sundays, though, attending Mass became more than just an opportunity to see my girlfriend.

Encountering and studying the faith as a pilgrim

The Comfort of Faith

A Ministry of Faith

Our Mission is to Serve Catholic Families

LOCAL NEWS

VIEWS

VIDEO

LA COMUNIDAD

LA COMUNIDAD

Evento anual honra a la Patrona Diocesana

Tony Gutiérrez -
0
Cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se apareció al San Juan Diego en 1531, hizo un puente entre dos culturas. Ahora, casi 500 años más tarde, continúa lo mismo como la patrona de la Diócesis de Phoenix.
BISHOP OLMSTED

La indisolubilidad del matrimonio: El gozo de amar como Dios ama

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted -
0
El matrimonio de 73 años de mi padre y mi madre volvió al punto de partida hace varias semanas cuando mi mamá y el resto de nuestra familia guiamos con amor a mi padre al objetivo de su matrimonio desde el principio: un encuentro misericordioso con nuestro Padre celestial cuando se termina esta vida terrena. La pequeña iglesia donde celebramos la Santa Misa del funeral estaba llena a rebosar con las personas que habían sido tocadas por la verdad, la bondad y la belleza de la unión profundamente amorosa y fructífera, aunque no perfecta, de mis padres.

Ordenan a cinco diáconos permanentes para la Diócesis de Phoenix

Segunda Gala Concierto Católico será estelarizada por famosos cantautores y grupos

Segundo Congreso Binacional desarrollará líderes del movimiento pro-vida

Para vocaciones uno tiene que salir, llamar, dice el papa

STAY CONNECTED

4,020FansLike
1,083FollowersFollow
73FollowersFollow
17,804FollowersFollow
4,676SubscribersSubscribe

PEOPLE

FEATURED

Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...

Joyce Coronel -
0
To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.

Forgiving injuries: Bryson Hall lives message of forgiveness, reconciliation

Fr. Doug Lorig, convert dedicated to mercy, retires Nov. 20

Men in the Breach: Sammy Bryant counsels through a Catholic lens

Bury the dead/Pray for the living and the dead: Barb Nabours...

POPULAR VIDEOS

MORE STORIES

FILMS AND BOOKS

BOOKS

BOOKS: Late exorcist discusses the reality of the devil in new...

Robert Curtis -
0
Christmas is upon us once again and we drift from the embrace of day-to-day living to the morass of consumerism and the occasional religious expression. After all, Christ is revealed upon the world and stories of Christmas ghosts, spirits of revelry, and visions of sugar plums dance in our heads.

‘Sun’ correspondent publishes new novel on Middle East persecution

REVIEW: ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

Author chronicles gradual loss of religion in American society in new...

Pope Francis, retired Pope Benedict praise Patriarch Bartholomew

Follow us on Instagram @phoenixdiocese

© The Catholics Sun / Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix