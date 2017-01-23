The Catholic Sun

Trending Now
Cremated remains should be treated with the same dignity given to the human body from which they come
DON'T MISS
Renowned Theology of the Body expert to speak at ‘JP2 Celebration’
Christopher West, a world-renowned speaker and expert on the Theology of the Body will be the keynote speaker for the Annual John Paul II Resource Center Celebration.
Minnesota archbishop to preach at upcoming Phoenix Red Mass commemorating opening...
On the heels of a bitter political season, an event that asks for God’s blessing on and guidance for elected officials, lawmakers, judges and lawyers takes place Jan. 24 at St. Mary’s Basilica.
PARTNERS
Sharing the joy and hope of the season
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.
LOCAL NEWS
Catholics offer Christmas Eve Rosary at Glendale Planned Parenthood
GLENDALE — On one of the busiest shopping days of the year, when most people bustle about with last-minute Christmas preparations, about 250 Catholics gathered at a Glendale Planned Parenthood facility that performs abortions through 17 weeks and six days’ gestation.
VIEWS
VIDEO
LA COMUNIDAD
Emoción crece mientras nueva escuela católica se prepara para su inauguración
La primera preparatoria católica para servir al creciente número de estudiantes católicos y familias en oeste lejano del valle está a punto de marcar un hito importante.
Acoge la Iglesia con amor a los homosexuales
La Iglesia Católica Romana no rechaza ni condena, sino que acepta y acoge con amor y misericordia a quienes sienten atracción por las personas del mismo sexo.
PEOPLE
Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...
To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.
MORE STORIES
FILMS AND BOOKS
NBC series ‘This Is Us’ proves to be refreshingly pro-life, pro-family
"This Is Us" is strictly for adults however.