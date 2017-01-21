Learn more about Americare

Conference: Aim for truth with love to help those with same-sex...

Gina Keating -
0
For Courage member Daniel Mattson, the intersection of his life with the gay rights movement caused “all hell to break loose.”
MLK Mass homilist: King’s faith models universal call to make world...

The Catholic Sun -
0
With the nation divided following one of the most brutal political campaigns in American history, it may be more important than ever for the country to reflect on the values and philosophies of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., said Fr. Manuel Williams, CR, the homilist at the diocesan Mass honoring the civil-rights icon on his holiday Jan. 16 at St. Mary’s Basilica.

Tear down this wall: Ecumenical week focuses on overcoming division

Catholic nun organizes national pre-inauguration event to foster peace

New shrine brings image of Christ child to Mount Claret

Pavilion dedication preserves past, paves way for OLPH centennial

Sharing the joy and hope of the season

The Catholic Sun -
0
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross

The Catholic Sun -
0
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.

Sharing my Faith

Encountering and studying the faith as a pilgrim

The Comfort of Faith

A Ministry of Faith

Catholics offer Christmas Eve Rosary at Glendale Planned Parenthood

Joyce Coronel -
0
GLENDALE — On one of the busiest shopping days of the year, when most people bustle about with last-minute Christmas preparations, about 250 Catholics gathered at a Glendale Planned Parenthood facility that performs abortions through 17 weeks and six days’ gestation.

New Safe Environment director brings gifts, experience

Plumbing company supports FSL clients

Eighth-graders with hearts rooted in service vie for scholarship awards

Pre-New Year’s conference calls young men to step ‘Into the Breach’

Acoge la Iglesia con amor a los homosexuales

Leo Hernández -
0
La Iglesia Católica Romana no rechaza ni condena, sino que acepta y acoge con amor y misericordia a quienes sienten atracción por las personas del mismo sexo.
Evento anual honra a la Patrona Diocesana

Tony Gutiérrez -
0
Cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se apareció al San Juan Diego en 1531, hizo un puente entre dos culturas. Ahora, casi 500 años más tarde, continúa lo mismo como la patrona de la Diócesis de Phoenix.

La indisolubilidad del matrimonio: El gozo de amar como Dios ama

Ordenan a cinco diáconos permanentes para la Diócesis de Phoenix

Segunda Gala Concierto Católico será estelarizada por famosos cantautores y grupos

Segundo Congreso Binacional desarrollará líderes del movimiento pro-vida

Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...

Joyce Coronel -
0
To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.

Forgiving injuries: Bryson Hall lives message of forgiveness, reconciliation

Fr. Doug Lorig, convert dedicated to mercy, retires Nov. 20

Men in the Breach: Sammy Bryant counsels through a Catholic lens

Bury the dead/Pray for the living and the dead: Barb Nabours...

