The Catholic Sun

DON'T MISS
New Safe Environment director brings gifts, experience
Since she took over the role of director of Safe Environment Training for the Diocese of Phoenix last month, Dr. Kathy Cisar has been moved by the support provided to survivors and the educational resources available, and she’s ready to do her part to make sure people have the tools necessary to keep children and vulnerable adults safe.
Plumbing company supports FSL clients
A $10,000-per-month grant through September will help address repair and home improvement projects for limited income senior citizens.
PARTNERS
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.
Sharing my Faith
When I was in college, I met a young Catholic woman. Going to Mass became a way to spend another hour with her, so I gladly went. After a few Sundays, though, attending Mass became more than just an opportunity to see my girlfriend.
LOCAL NEWS
Pre-New Year’s conference calls young men to step ‘Into the Breach’
Attention young men (high school and college): Finish 2016 strengthened in your resolve to be a warrior for Christ.
VIEWS
VIDEO
LA COMUNIDAD
Evento anual honra a la Patrona Diocesana
Cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se apareció al San Juan Diego en 1531, hizo un puente entre dos culturas. Ahora, casi 500 años más tarde, continúa lo mismo como la patrona de la Diócesis de Phoenix.
La indisolubilidad del matrimonio: El gozo de amar como Dios ama
El matrimonio de 73 años de mi padre y mi madre volvió al punto de partida hace varias semanas cuando mi mamá y el resto de nuestra familia guiamos con amor a mi padre al objetivo de su matrimonio desde el principio: un encuentro misericordioso con nuestro Padre celestial cuando se termina esta vida terrena. La pequeña iglesia donde celebramos la Santa Misa del funeral estaba llena a rebosar con las personas que habían sido tocadas por la verdad, la bondad y la belleza de la unión profundamente amorosa y fructífera, aunque no perfecta, de mis padres.
PEOPLE
Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...
To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.
MORE STORIES
FILMS AND BOOKS
BOOKS: Late exorcist discusses the reality of the devil in new...
Christmas is upon us once again and we drift from the embrace of day-to-day living to the morass of consumerism and the occasional religious expression. After all, Christ is revealed upon the world and stories of Christmas ghosts, spirits of revelry, and visions of sugar plums dance in our heads.