The Catholic Sun

Conference: Aim for truth with love to help those with same-sex...
For Courage member Daniel Mattson, the intersection of his life with the gay rights movement caused “all hell to break loose.”
MLK Mass homilist: King’s faith models universal call to make world...
With the nation divided following one of the most brutal political campaigns in American history, it may be more important than ever for the country to reflect on the values and philosophies of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., said Fr. Manuel Williams, CR, the homilist at the diocesan Mass honoring the civil-rights icon on his holiday Jan. 16 at St. Mary’s Basilica.
Sharing the joy and hope of the season
With Christmas almost upon us, we have the opportunity to reflect on the joy of Christ’s birth and what it means to us as Catholics.
Partnering for a stronger community at Holy Cross
When you think of great partnerships throughout history, there’s a good chance they have these qualities in common: effective communication, complementary skills and, perhaps most significantly, trust.
Catholics offer Christmas Eve Rosary at Glendale Planned Parenthood
GLENDALE — On one of the busiest shopping days of the year, when most people bustle about with last-minute Christmas preparations, about 250 Catholics gathered at a Glendale Planned Parenthood facility that performs abortions through 17 weeks and six days’ gestation.
Acoge la Iglesia con amor a los homosexuales
La Iglesia Católica Romana no rechaza ni condena, sino que acepta y acoge con amor y misericordia a quienes sienten atracción por las personas del mismo sexo.
Evento anual honra a la Patrona Diocesana
Cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se apareció al San Juan Diego en 1531, hizo un puente entre dos culturas. Ahora, casi 500 años más tarde, continúa lo mismo como la patrona de la Diócesis de Phoenix.
Admonish the Sinner: George Miller comes ‘Full Circle’ in reaching out...
To the uninformed, admonishing the sinner may sound like a holier-than-thou Pharisee casting judgement, but in reality, it involves an awareness of one’s own brokenness and need of repentance. It’s about lovingly calling someone to conversion, encouraging those who are trying to break free from sin and addiction.
NBC series ‘This Is Us’ proves to be refreshingly pro-life, pro-family
"This Is Us" is strictly for adults however.