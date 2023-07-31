A group of seminarians from the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix recently journeyed to San Diego for a three-day retreat of prayer and discernment. The 25 seminarians were joined by Bishop John Dolan, Fr. Kurt Perera, Fr. Will Schmid and Fr. Chauncey Winkler for daily Mass, Adoration, personal prayer and reflection.

It was an opportunity for Bishop John to share his personal story of growing up in San Diego in an area known as “Catholic Gulch,” his journey to the priesthood and a time to get to know the seminarians better. The retreat included Masses at the Mission San Diego de Alcala and St. Francis Seminary on the campus of the University of San Diego.

As we embark on a new academic year, please continue to pray for our seminarians.

As announced in May, the Diocese of Phoenix is expanding its seminary, allowing men preparing for the priesthood in the diocese to stay within its boundaries for another year. Since 2019, most men entering seminary have successfully completed their first two years of formation at Nazareth House, near St. Gregory Parish in Phoenix, where they lived and worked together, before continuing their studies at St. John Vianney Seminary in Denver.

Beginning this month, those leaving Nazareth House will now move to Our Lady of Perpetual Help House in Scottsdale — sharing a campus with the parish of the same name — to live out their Spirituality Year within the diocese.

To read more, click HERE.

To view photos from the San Diego retreat, click HERE.