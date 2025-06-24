For the second time in diocesan history, the Diocese of Phoenix is hosting the national Catholic Media Conference (CMC) — a gathering of hundreds of Catholic communicators and members of the media from dioceses across North America.

The four-day event kicked off on Tuesday evening with an opening Mass, celebrated by Bishop John Dolan, in the Virginia G. Piper Chapel at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix. Following Mass, there was a welcoming event at Arizona State University’s (ASU) Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication for attendees to connect with one another and for visitors to get a feel for the unique culture of the Diocese of Phoenix, including local Matachines dancers and a premiere of a video showcasing the diocese.

The conference is in full swing Wednesday morning as sessions, roundtable discussions, moments of community prayer, award ceremonies and networking opportunities begin.

“I’m grateful to the Diocese of Phoenix for hosting the Catholic Media Conference and excited to welcome people from all over North America to my hometown,” said Rob DeFrancesco, executive director of the Catholic Media Association and a Cronkite alum. “The lineup this year is rich. We have sessions on Catholic journalism, immigration and media, AI, digital evangelization and storytelling in today’s culture.

“The energy and ideas that come out of this gathering are always inspiring.”

Founded in 1911, the Catholic Media Association has been providing professional development, networking, inspiration, celebration of peers and faith formation to community members, impacting Catholic communicators of all kinds — writers, editors, publishers, videographers, television producers, podcasters and countless others — for decades.

The 350-plus registered participants confirm the upward trend of attendees since 2022, which was the first in-person conference since 2019 due to the pandemic. In attendance will be representatives from groups such as EWTN, America Magazine, Our Sunday Visitor, National Catholic Register, Vatican Observatory, ASU professors and the USCCB.

One participant, Chris Gunty, has a unique connection to the CMC. As the founding editor of the Diocese of Phoenix local news source, The Catholic Sun, Gunty organized the CMC, then called the Catholic Press Convention, the last time it was hosted in Phoenix in 1991. He is now the editor and CEO for the Catholic Review for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to host the Catholic Media Conference in our diocese,” said Brett Meister, director for the Office of Communications for the Diocese of Phoenix.

“I’d like to thank all who have been involved in the behind-the-scenes work, including the communications team, diocesan and parish staff, CMC staff, volunteers and local sponsors for assisting us,” he continued. “We hope people benefit from the incredible networking opportunities and a sharing of ideas, which will ultimately help us to share the good news in innovate ways.”

In a letter to conference participants, Bishop Dolan shared a phrase of the late Pope Francis to encourage attendees and remind them of why they have gathered and for whom they steward their gifts as Catholic communicators.

“‘Todos, todos, todos. Everyone, everyone, everyone.’ — it’s a profound reminder of who we are striving to reach at the heart of every Catholic communication we produce. It’s a reminder of why, and for whom, we have gathered together in the Arizona desert,” he shared. “Let us be open to the Holy Spirit, let us grow and learn from one another and together let us arise in the desert and go forth sharing what we have learned.

“May we bring the good news of Christ Jesus to every soul within reach, and then may we strive to go out even further.”

LINK TO FACEBOOK PHOTO GALLERY OF OPENING MASS AND WELCOME EVENT