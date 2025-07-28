NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: What spiritual practices should you employ to guard yourself from insecurity and greed?

In this Sunday’s Gospel from Luke, Jesus warns us about the dangers of greed and the tendency we have as humans to focus on the passing elements of this life: “Take care to guard against all greed, for though one may be rich, one’s life does not consist of possessions.”

One of the best remedies against greed is to regularly tithe and give alms. By doing this, we are showing that we have placed our trust in God who is never outdone in generosity. When was the last time you went through your closets and cabinets? The Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides gently used clothing and shoes to its guests. On a recent hot summer afternoon, a man outside one of the downtown dining rooms had blisters covering his feet because he didn’t have any shoes. He asked volunteers to assist him and we were able to take care of that need, but only because of the generosity of donors. Why not take a look around at home this week and find some items you can share with others in need?

