Fr. Fernando Camou was installed by Bishop John Dolan as the rector and pastor of the historic St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix on Sunday morning (Aug. 10). Fr. Nathaniel Glenn and Fr. Jesus Martinez, who will be supporting him in his new role, concelebrated the Mass alongside Bishop Dolan and Fr. Camou.

Dcn. Fernando Camou Sr., Fr. Camou’s father, also served at the Mass.

“Fr. Camou, as pastor and rector, your call is to be a visible shepherd. To lead and worship and preach with joy, and to keep the doors of this basilica wide open, not only physically but spiritually. That all who enter here encounter Christ,” Bishop Dolan said in his bilingual homily, encouraging and commissioning the new pastor.

“And to the people of St. Mary’s Basilica specifically,” he continued, “you are not simply receiving an administrator. You are receiving a spiritual father, one who will rejoice with you, weep with you and walk with you toward the Kingdom.”

After the bishop’s homily, the ceremonies to install Fr. Camou as pastor took place, including a warm greeting from the parish staff and an acknowledgment of the pastoral council who will assist him in his duties.

An Arizona native, Fr. Camou grew up in a faithful family with four siblings. He was ordained to the priesthood just over 10 years ago and has served in a variety of roles, including rector of Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix and faculty member of the developing local Nazareth Seminary. He also previously served alongside his predecessor, Fr. John Muir, vicar general and moderator of the Curia, for three years at St. Thomas Aquinas in Avondale, Ariz.

Most recently, Fr. Camou lived and studied in Rome to pursue a Sacred Theology Doctorate in Liturgical Theology at the University of The Holy Cross. He will continue his doctorate locally in addition to his new role as pastor.

“I know myself to be a miserable sinner, and I am convinced that I am loved because Our Lord in Romans [chapter] 8 says to us that even while we were yet sinners, He died for us,” Fr. Camou shared with the congregation before the closing of the Mass.

“And that’s my delight and my joy, to spread that good news to all of us, all fellow sinners, that we are loved and we are in need of repentance and we are in need of encouragement,” he continued.

“Bishop, just from the depths of my heart, I thank you for this assignment.”