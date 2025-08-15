Courtesy of Nazareth News Magazine

Walk through the doors of Nazareth Seminary’s houses, and you’ll find a brotherhood unlike any other.

The men discerning the priesthood in the Diocese of Phoenix come from all walks of life: fresh out of high school, seasoned professionals, former teachers, even an astrophysicist who once worked for NASA. Some have worked as lawyers, others as bartenders, listening to life’s stories unfold across a countertop.

They come from different cultures, speak different languages and have taken different paths to get here. But one thing unites them: a call to serve.

“It’s not only a matter of age or background,” said Fr. Kurt Perera, vice rector of Nazareth Seminary. “We look at the man holistically — his spiritual, human, intellectual and pastoral formation.”

This year marks a historic milestone for the Diocese of Phoenix. With over 50 seminarians, more than half are studying locally at Nazareth Seminary. The diversity among them is striking. Nazareth Seminary is home to men of Filipino, Vietnamese, Lebanese, Samoan and Hispanic descent. One is a refugee from the Congo.

Fr. Paul Sullivan, the seminary’s rector, sees this diversity as a profound gift, one that will enrich their future ministries in a diocese that’s known for its symphony of cultures. “It allows them to see there’s always a place for them in the Church where they fit in,” he said. “More importantly, it helps them recognize they are more alike than different from the people in the pews.”

This cultural richness extends beyond language and heritage. Life experience shapes ministry. The former astrophysicist can bridge the gap between faith and science. The former bartender has honed listening skills that will serve him well in pastoral counseling. The men who were once teachers already know how to break down complex ideas in a way that resonates.

“God uses everything in your past,” explained Fr. Perera. “Nothing is wasted.”

“Their whole human experience — upbringing, challenges, personal growth — gets woven into the community of the seminary,” Fr. Sullivan added. “Each man is asked to come to know himself more deeply, to reflect on his past with the help of good mentors and counselors and to grow in self-awareness.”

At its heart, Nazareth Seminary is about forming men who will one day be shepherds — priests who will serve after walking different paths, facing different challenges and finding common ground in their faith.

“These are men focused on the Lord,” Fr. Perera said. “And that’s what unites them more than anything else.”