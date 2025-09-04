Bishop John Dolan visited the Perryville state prison complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday night (Sept. 3), to celebrate Mass and administer the sacrament of confirmation for female inmates. Three women were confirmed in the Catholic Church and several women also went to confession.

Bishop Dolan was accompanied by Fr. Estevan Wetzel, the director of Prison Ministry for the Diocese of Phoenix, who heard confessions, and Ted Ebner, the coordinator of Prison Ministry for the diocese.

“It was a wonderful evening, and an incredible moment to see the joy in the eyes of the women receiving their sacraments,” said Bishop Dolan. “Every person is made in the image of God, and it was my joy to provide hope and encouragement in this case.”

Held at the Lumley unit, volunteers and a fellow inmate served as confirmation sponsors for the three female inmates, who received special permission to wear white shawls over their orange jumpsuits during the Mass.

The diocesan Office for Prison Ministry and Restorative Justice evangelizes to the incarcerated and their families, aiming to foster encounters with Christ that inspire conversion and alleviate spiritual struggles. Supported by dedicated volunteers, the office sustains their mission to spread the Gospel’s joy in nearly 20 jails and prisons throughout the diocese, recognizing each interaction as an encounter with Christ that strengthens Church solidarity.