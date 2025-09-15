NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Check out the question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection poses: Are you waiting for the right time to share the Gospel of Life?

A dynamic pastor once said that he never counted on parishioners who told him they would make a big contribution if they won the lottery “someday.” Father wasn’t buying it.

“If they’re not willing to give today, they won’t be willing then, either,” he said. People who are really committed to the mission trust in the Lord and act now, not waiting for some distant and nebulous future. And that’s how it is with sharing the Gospel.

If we’re waiting until we’re “fully qualified” or leaving it up to someone we deem more capable than us to share our faith in Christ, then we’re not doing what Jesus asked. When our Lord asked us to go and make disciples, He didn’t modify the request. He said, “Go.” We are to “go and make disciples,” and that “go” is meant for every person initiated in the faith. If you’ve been confirmed, you’ve been commissioned!

Do you have your elevator pitch for your faith in Christ? Every believer needs to be able to confidently share in 45 seconds why they are Catholic and follow Christ, why they love the Lord and serve Him.

“He gives me hope. He gives me Himself in the sacraments. He is with me in the storms of life and walks with me in my pain.”

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church notes, “The disciple of Christ must not only keep the faith and live it, but also profess it, confidently bear witness to it and spread it … Service of and witness to the faith are necessary for salvation… (CCC #1816).”

