This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

When we were growing up and complained about something, our mom liked to teasingly quote this line from Shakespeare’s King Lear: “Sharper than a serpent’s tooth is an ungrateful child.”

And really, a complaining spirit is an embodiment of ingratitude. Those who like to complain are often quick to point out problems but not so speedy when it comes to giving thanks.

In our Gospel this Sunday, Jesus heals 10 lepers, but only one returns to thank Him. How often do we count our blessings and thank the Lord for them? Do we realize that every heartbeat, every breath is a gift from God? Do we recognize how generously God has blessed us or are we more likely to complain about things not going quite our way? Take some time today to think about all God has given to you. How will you show your gratitude today?

